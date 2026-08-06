Al-Hilal look set to close their summer window without granting one of the key wishes of their Italian coach Simone Inzaghi. His plan to strengthen the right wing has hit complex financial and technical obstacles, turning the awaited deal into a dream postponed until at least next winter.

The Saudi club had already bolstered the left flank by signing Dutchman Crysencio Summerville. Inzaghi wanted to complete his attacking project with a foreign right winger to give the team extra options in the final third. That has not happened.



