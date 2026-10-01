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Khaled Mahmoud

Portugal player ratings vs Denmark: Bruno Fernandes shines as clinical Selecao secure emphatic victory

Portugal
Denmark
Denmark vs Portugal
UEFA Nations League A

Portugal maintained their perfect Nations League record with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Denmark at Parken. A creative masterclass from Bruno Fernandes and clinical finishing from Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix ensured the visitors left Copenhagen with all three points.

Portugal continued their dominant run in UEFA Nations League A with a high-scoring 4-2 win against Denmark. The visitors established control early when Joao Cancelo found the net in the 13th minute, only for Mikkel Damsgaard to equalise shortly after. However, Portugal's superior technical quality shone through as Goncalo Ramos restored the lead before the break, capitalising on the first of two assists from the inspirational Fernandes.

The second half was equally chaotic, with Rasmus Hoejlund levelling the scores for the Danes early in the period. Portugal refused to be rattled, re-establishing their lead through Vitinha before substitute Joao Felix added a late fourth to kill off the contest. Despite Denmark enjoying more of the ball, Portugal were devastatingly efficient, recording 10 shots on target and creating an expected goals (xG) value of 2.67 to secure their third consecutive win in the group.

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Diogo Costa - 6/10

    A relatively busy night for the Porto shot-stopper despite the scoreline. He could do little about the two close-range strikes from Damsgaard and Hoejlund. While he only recorded one official save, his distribution helped Portugal bypass the Danish press during high-turnover moments.

    Joao Cancelo - 8/10

    Inverted frequently to create overloads in central areas and opened the scoring with a well-timed strike in the 13th minute. His technical security was vital before being replaced in the 63rd minute as Portugal looked to freshen up the flanks.

    Ruben Dias - 7/10

    The defensive heartbeat of the side, Dias was forced to deal with a physical battle against Hoejlund. He contributed to the 36 clearances made by the Portuguese backline and was generally composed in his positioning, even as the game became stretched in the second half.

    Renato Veiga - 6/10

    A solid outing for the young defender who continues to gain experience at this level. He struggled slightly with the movement of Denmark's front three for the second goal but recovered well to maintain the defensive line during the final onslaught.

    Nuno Mendes - 7/10

    Provided his usual explosive pace down the left flank. His recovery runs were essential given how much Portugal committed bodies forward. He was disciplined in his duels, contributing to a defensive effort that limited Denmark to just three shots on target despite their 12 total attempts.

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    Midfield

    Vitinha - 8/10

    A metronomic presence in the middle of the park. He showed excellent spatial awareness to arrive in the box and score Portugal's third goal in the 67th minute, a strike that effectively broke Danish spirits. His ability to retain possession under pressure was a tactical necessity.

    Ruben Neves - 7/10

    The anchor in the midfield pivot, Neves provided the platform for Fernandes to roam. He kept the play ticking over and sat deep to protect the central defenders, ensuring Denmark could not exploit the half-spaces on the counter-attack.

    Bruno Fernandes - 9/10

    The clear Man of the Match. Fernandes was the primary architect of this victory, providing two vital assists for Goncalo Ramos and Vitinha. His vision and weight of pass were world-class, constantly finding gaps in the Danish mid-block. He was the cerebral engine behind Portugal's 2.67 xG performance.

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    Attack

    Pedro Neto - 6/10

    Used his pace to stretch the Danish defence but lacked the final ball on several occasions. He worked hard defensively to support Cancelo but was overshadowed by the more clinical performers in the final third.

    Rafael Leao - 6/10

    A threat in transition, though he found clear-cut chances hard to come by. His presence forced Denmark to stay deep, but he was replaced after an hour as Portugal sought a different tactical profile to regain the lead.

    Goncalo Ramos - 8/10

    The PSG striker was incredibly efficient. He took his 25th-minute goal with aplomb, showing great movement to meet Fernandes' delivery. His ability to link play and act as a focal point was a key reason for Portugal's high volume of shots on target.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Diogo Dalot - 7/10

    Came on in the 63rd minute and proved to be a decisive introduction. He provided the assist for Joao Felix's late goal, showing great attacking intent from the full-back position.

    Trincao - 6/10

    Introduced to provide more ball retention on the wing. He helped stabilize the possession share as Portugal sought to see out the game.

    Joao Felix - 8/10

    A perfect cameo. Coming on in the 81st minute, he needed very little time to make an impact, finishing clinically in the 87th minute to make it 4-2 and secure the result.

    Joao Neves - 6/10

    Brought on late to add energy to the midfield and help see out the final ten minutes.

    Tomas Araujo - N/A

    A stoppage-time introduction to shore up the defence.

    Jorge Jesus - 8/10

    The manager got his tactics spot on. While the game was end-to-end, his side was far more clinical than the hosts. His substitutions were particularly effective, with both Dalot and Felix combining for the goal that finally ended Denmark's resistance.

UEFA Nations League A
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
Norway crest
Norway
NOR
UEFA Nations League A
Wales crest
Wales
WAL
Denmark crest
Denmark
DEN