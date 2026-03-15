Pisa v Cagliari: CM's player ratings

The home side played perhaps their best game of the season, despite being a man down for most of the match, proving that they still have plenty of fighting spirit.

Nicolas 6.5: He could do very little about the goal conceded, but otherwise controlled things well.

Calabresi 6.5: played a very convincing game, confident in defensive challenges, and managed to get forward well on the counter-attack. Had to come off injured at the end of the first half. (From 1’ of the second half, Albiol 6: on the goal, he was pushed out of position a bit by Pavoletti, but otherwise made a good impact.)

Caracciolo 8: a match he will remember for a long time. Defensively, he is a veritable wall, but today he made history in his career – and perhaps even for the current season – in the opposition’s penalty area, where he managed to score a brace of great character.

Canestrelli 7: an excellent performance in both phases of play. Valuable in his overlapping runs.

Leris 7: a well-rounded performance. He ran tirelessly, providing excellent support for his teammates behind the midfield line and creating great opportunities in the opposition’s half as well. (from 45’ s.t. Toure: n/a)

Marin: n/a (from 16’ 1st half Hoejholt 6.5: made a good impact on the game. Confident in tackles, he made his presence felt.)

Aebischer 7: plenty of strength in a high-risk area of the pitch, especially when outnumbered.

Angori 7.5: touched an impressive number of balls, running and pressing throughout the match. Excellent communication with Moreo and also good at set pieces.

Moreo 8: one of his best performances so far. He showed tremendous character, scoring the opening goal and proving a threat on several other occasions. He was substituted to well-deserved applause from the home crowd.

Tramoni 6.5: linked up well with his teammates up front, also trying a few shots from distance. (from 27’ s.t. Akinsanmiro 6.5: supported his teammates well)

Durosinmi 4.5: caused a massive blunder in the first half that left his side a man down for almost the entire match.

Manager Hiljemark 7.5: A combative Pisa side, well organised on the pitch, suffered very little despite being down to ten men from the first half. Excellent reading of the game, with the right substitutions at the right time.