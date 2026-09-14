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Reunited at last! Philippe Coutinho joins Neymar at Santos after signing deal until end of season
A dream reunion in the Vila Belmiro
Santos have pulled off a major coup by securing the services of Coutinho, ensuring the 34-year-old midfielder will link up with his long-time friend and international colleague Neymar. The move marks a significant moment for Brazilian football, bringing together two of the country's most decorated modern talents who first honed their skills in the national youth ranks before featuring alongside each other on the world's biggest stage at the 2018 World Cup.
The transfer comes at a crucial time for Coutinho, who had been searching for a fresh start after a difficult period in his career. The playmaker had been without a club since parting ways with boyhood side Vasco da Gama, having announced his departure on social media in February after admitting he was 'mentally exhausted' and needed to take a 'step back'.
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From Anfield hero to global wanderer
Coutinho's journey to Santos follows a storied career across Europe's top leagues, most notably his transformative spell at Liverpool. After arriving from Inter in 2013, he became the creative heartbeat of the side under both Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp, registering 54 goals and 44 assists in 201 appearances for the Premier League giants. His blistering form on Merseyside eventually earned him a blockbuster £142m move to Barcelona in January 2018 - arriving at Camp Nou just one year after Neymar had departed for Paris Saint-Germain.
Despite the challenges in Spain, Coutinho still managed to collect silverware, winning back-to-back La Liga titles before a successful loan spell at Bayern Munich. In Germany, he achieved the ultimate prize by lifting the Champions League trophy in 2020. Ironically, he played a pivotal role in his parent club's humiliation that year, scoring twice off the bench during Bayern's incredible 8-2 victory over Barcelona in the quarter-finals.
The Premier League return and final exit
Looking to revive his career, Coutinho returned to England with Aston Villa, initially on loan in January 2022 before making the move permanent that summer. While he showed flashes of his trademark brilliance under former teammate Steven Gerrard, he struggled to maintain a regular spot in the starting eleven as the club evolved.
Although his contract at Villa Park was originally set to run until 2026, the Premier League side and Vasco agreed to a deal that allowed him to return to Brazil permanently 12 months early. This facilitated his recent stint at Vasco, though the homecoming did not go exactly as planned, leading to his recent period as a free agent.
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Santos count on Coutinho to climb table
During his time with Vasco da Gama, Coutinho made 124 appearances across all competitions, scoring 22 goals for his boyhood club. Santos are now counting on his wealth of experience to help revitalize their campaign, as the team currently sits 10th in the Brasileirao standings and looks to push up the table.
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