Pep Guardiola trying 'to discover life' after Man City departure as coach admits he doesn't 'feel' desire to return to football

In a recent interview with the OKXplatform, Guardiola opened up about the personal reasons behind his decision to step away from the pressure of management for his own emotional well-being.

"From a mental standpoint, I don't miss anything at all. I started managing at 37, and my entire life has been bound to football. Now, I want to try and discover life, to be happy doing other things that have nothing to do with football," Guardiola explained.

"I love my job, but there comes a time when you feel you have to stop. Maybe one day I'll wake up and say, 'Right, I want to get back into management.' But that feeling has to come from within, and today, I just don't feel it."