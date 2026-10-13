AC Milan need an executive to help Ruben Amorim manage the squad and perhaps oversee transfers, according to journalist Carlo Pellegatti. The long-time Mediaset figure, now a guest on numerous programmes, named his preferred candidate on Radio Sportiva again today: the currently unattached former Inter executive Piero Ausilio.
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Pellegatti doubles down: “AC Milan need football people. They should have brought in Ausilio an hour after he left Inter”
Men on the pitch
Ausilio, the right name
Pellegatti has put forward Piero Ausilio's name in recent days and suggested him again today as the right man. Inter's former sporting director played a part in many of the club's successes during his 29 years there.
"Let's not dwell on his past: I would have hired Piero Ausilio an hour after he left Inter! He knows Italian football, commands respect and knows how to talk to champions."
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