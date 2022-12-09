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Brazil top scorers Neymar Pele RonaldoGetty
Mudeet Arora

Who is Brazil's leading all-time top goal scorer? Pele, Neymar, Ronaldo and The Selecao's most lethal strikers

Brazil
Top scorers
World Cup
Copa America
Neymar

Brazil national football team's goalscoring chart consists of some of the greatest players in football history.

Brazil are one of the most loved national teams around in the beautiful game and have produced some of the greatest attackers in history.

Pele doesn't need any introduction. Neither does Ronaldo, Ronaldinho or Neymar.

But there have been many more attacking greats representing the Selecao.

Think about Romario, the winner of the Golden Ball at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Or the legendary Zico, an absolute Flamengo legend.

Who is Brazil's most lethal attacker ever, though?

Let's take a look at the men leading their all-time goalscoring charts!

  • Pele Brazil v Malmo 1962Getty

    1Pele | 77 goals

    One of the greatest players Brazil has produced, Pele is their highest-ever goalscorer on the international stage.

    He made his international debut against Argentina back in 1957, scoring in a 1-2 loss. Just three months later, he scored his second goal against the same opponent in a 2-0 win for his country.

    The three-time World Cup winner went on to score a total of 77 goals in 92 games for the Selecao at an astonishing 0.84 goals-per-game ratio.

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  • Neymar Brazil 100714Getty Images

    2Neymar | 77 goals

    Some fans feel Neymar is among the top five players in the world and the skilful attacker certainly makes scoring goals look easy.

    The Paris Saint-Germain forward made his Brazil debut in 2010, scoring one goal in their 2-0 win against the United States of America, and seems destined to become the Selecao's all-time top scorer.

    He has scored 77 goals in 124 matches for Brazil so far.

  • Ronaldo Brazil World Cup final 2002Getty Images

    3Ronaldo | 62 goals

    Arguably the greatest striker ever produced by Brazil, Ronaldo took the beautiful game to a whole new level in the 1990s and early 2000s.

    The centre-forward made his debut for Brazil in 1994 against arch-rivals Argentina at the tender age of 17 and his performances over the next few games saw him make the squad for the 1994 World Cup, even if he didn't actually get any playing time.

    Ronaldo was part of two World Cup wins for Brazil, with the 2002 edition the crown on his career as he scored eight goals to win the Golden Boot.

    Overall, he scored a total of 62 goals in 99 international games across all competitions for his country.

    Simply put, on his day, there was no striker better than Ronaldo in his prime.

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  • Romario Brazil gallery picGetty

    4Romario | 55 goals

    Romario is without a doubt one of the most accomplished centre-forwards in Brazilian history.

    The winner of the Golden Ball at the 1994 World Cup scored 55 goals in 71 appearances for Brazil, averaging just over 100 minutes per goal.

    Romario's best performance for the Selecao came in the year 2000 when he scored four goals in a 6-0 win for Brazil against Venezuela in the South American World Cup qualifiers.

  • 5Zico | 48 goals

    Winner of four league titles with Flamengo between 1980 and 1987, Zico participated in three World Cups and one Copa America tournament for Brazil at international level.

    Often called the 'White Pele', Zico possessed incredible technique on the ball and is considered as one of the most clinical finishers and best passers of the ball in the history of the game.

    He made 71 appearances for Brazil, scoring 48 goals, with his best performance coming against Bolivia in 1977, when he scored four goals and provided two assists in an 8-0 win.

  • BebetoGetty Images

    6Bebeto | 40 goals

    One of the most lethal strikers in the 1980s and early 1990s, Bebeto featured for Brazil in three World Cups between 1990 and 1998.

    He peaked in the 1994 World Cup and was one of the best players of the competition that year, scoring three goals and providing two assists for the eventual champions.

    The striker repeated the same feat four years later to lead Brazil to the final once more, where they lost to hosts France.

    It was also Bebeto who invented the "rocking the imaginary baby" celebration after scoring a goal when he netted against the Netherlands in the quarter-final of the 1994 World Cup, with his wife delivering their third child just days before the game.

    Romario famously gave Bebeto the nickname "Chorao", meaning "Crybaby" for his habit of pouting to referees.

  • Rivaldo Brazil Copa America 1999Getty Images

    7Rivaldo | 35 goals

    Seventh on the list of Brazil's all time top goalscorers in history, Rivaldo scored on his debut in a 1-0 win against Mexico back in 1993.

    The Barcelona legend peaked at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, scoring in his first five games at the tournament, leading Brazil to lift their fifth World Cup trophy.

    Over the course of his 10-year stint in the national team at senior level, Rivaldo scored 35 goals in 76 games for Brazil.

  • Jairzinho Brazil 1970Getty Images

    8Jairzinho | 35 goals

    Quick on his feet, powerful and skilful on the ball, Jairzinho was the top scorer for Brazil at the World Cup in 1970, scoring seven goals to help the Selecao lift the trophy.

    Nicknamed 'The Hurricane', Jairzinho featured in multiple attacking positions, including as a striker, second striker and even as an attacking midfielder.

    Succeeding an all time great like Garrincha came with immense pressure, but Jairzinho lived up to the expectation, scoring 35 goals for Brazil in 82 international games for Brazil.

  • Ronaldinho Brazil 30062002Getty

    9Ronaldinho | 33 goals

    A true embodiment of Joga Bonito, Ronaldinho played the beautiful game with a smile on his face and the world at his feet.

    He made his official debut for Brazil in an international friendly against Latvia, assisting one goal in Brazil's 3-0 win.

    The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner represented Brazil at two World Cups, winning the 2002 edition as one of the best players in the tournament.

    In his 14-year stint with Brazil, Ronaldinho scored 33 goals in 97 games.

  • Tostao Brazil 1970

    10Tostao | 32 goals

    Tenth on the list of top international goal scorers for Brazil is Eduardo Goncalves de Andrade, generally known as Tostao.

    The Cruzeiro legend scored 32 goals in 54 games for the national team, two of which came during the 1970 World Cup win with Brazil.

    Remarkable fact is that a year before the World Cup, Tostao was hit in the face by a ball so hard that he suffered a detached retina in the eye, from which he never fully recovered, eventually retiring at the age of 27.

  • 11Brazil's all-time top goal scorers

    Position

    Player

    Games

    Goals

    Brazil career

    1.

    Pele

    92

    77

    1957 - 1971

    2.

    Neymar

    121

    75

    2010 - present

    3.

    Ronaldo

    99

    62

    1994 - 2011

    4.

    Romario

    71

    55

    1987 - 2005

    5.

    Zico

    71

    48

    1976 - 1986

    6.

    Bebeto

    77

    40

    1985 - 1998

    7.

    Rivaldo

    76

    35

    1993 - 2003

    8.

    Jairzinho

    82

    35

    1964 - 1982

    9.

    Ronaldinho

    97

    33

    1999 - 2013

    10.

    Tostao

    55

    32

    1966 - 1972