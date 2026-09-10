Mark Pain
Pedro Neto and Valentin Barco react as Chelsea fight back to beat Leeds 6-3
Blues hit six in sensational second-half fightback
Chelsea booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after overcoming a two-goal deficit to defeat Leeds United 6-3 in a chaotic thriller at Stamford Bridge. Tarik Muharemovic and Brenden Aaronson put the visitors two ahead before the Blues mounted an explosive second-half response.
Cole Palmer scored twice in two minutes to equalise, before Pedro Neto, Danny Welbeck, and Valentin Barco all found the net to seal progress.
Xabi Alonso's side have now scored 16 goals across five fixtures at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.
- PRiME Media Images
Neto breaks down goal and joyful mentality
Neto, who introduced fresh energy off the bench at halftime, opened up on his composed finish and the atmosphere under Alonso. The Portuguese winger praised Morgan Rogers for the assist while acknowledging the team's relentless mindset.
He admitted that while defensive improvements are necessary, the group is thoroughly enjoying their attacking brand of football.
"It's a little bit crazy," Neto admitted. "Morgan did the most difficult part, then I just had to put the ball in the goal. It's been really joyful. Everyone is playing with a smile on their face."
Barco dedicates maiden strike to newborn daughter
Barco was equally thrilled after scoring his first goal for Chelsea, describing the comeback as a wild experience. The Argentine defender revealed a personal promise he made before kickoff, dedicating his emotional celebration to his newborn daughter.
He expressed total confidence in his physical readiness to compete in English football under Alonso's trust.
"It was amazing, I hope it is the first of many," Barco stated. "I talked with my wife before the game and I said I would score a goal for my baby, so I did this celebration for my daughter Gemma. I feel ready and comfortable with the team and the coach."
- Getty Images Sport
Chelsea set high standards across all competitions
Both players emphasized that Chelsea's ruthless attacking display reflects their hunger to challenge for every trophy on offer this season. The dramatic win reinforces the squad's growth following valuable lessons learned from previous campaigns.
The Blues now turn their attention back to Premier League duties with momentum firmly on their side.
"The mentality of the club is to win in every competition," Neto concluded. "We want to go to the final to win the Carabao Cup and in the FA Cup the same."
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