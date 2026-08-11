Pedri: This dream was impossible

The midfielder cast his mind back to his childhood, pointing out that the square hosting the tribute was the very one where he used to play with his friends. "When I was playing with my friends in the square, it was impossible for me to dream that I would win the World Cup," he said.

He also opened up about the other side of his career, the sacrifices the public never sees behind reaching the top. Chasing his dream from such a young age often cost him time with family and friends.

"There are many things that are not seen, but they are difficult moments you have to go through if you want to one day become a footballer," he explained.

For all his success at the summit of world football, Pedri insisted his bond with his hometown remains central to who he is. "I always carry the name of my hometown with pride," he said. He grew up there and learned much of what shaped his personality and the career he enjoys today.