Pedri: This dream was impossible

Pedri González returned to his home town of Tegueste, his birthplace on the island of Tenerife, to be honoured after triumphing with the Spanish national team in the World Cup, just hours before joining up with Barcelona's pre-season training.
Hundreds of residents packed San Marcos square to welcome the 23-year-old Barcelona player. Barça and Spain shirts filled the crowd, dotted with a few Tegueste tops, and countless children wore Pedri's name on their backs. It said everything about how much his home town treasures him.
Flanked by family and friends, Pedri stepped onto the balcony of the town hall to cheers and applause. The tribute meant a great deal to him, a return to the place where his football dream first took shape, according to the newspaper Sport.