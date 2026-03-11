AFP
Paulo Fonseca fires back at 'very unfair' Endrick criticism amid Lyon form slump
Career milestones vs. media pressure
Despite a stunning first career hat-trick against Metz in only his second Ligue 1 appearance, and vital goals in the Coupe de France, the manager has had to consistently shield the forward from critics as the initial "honeymoon period" faces its first real test following his January arrival. For Fonseca, the narrative surrounding the Madrid loanee has become unfairly tied to goals alone, ignoring the developmental support the player still requires.
A dream start turns sour
The Brazilian has not found the back of the net in the league since that January afternoon against Metz, and his goal drought has coincided with a dip in Lyon's overall form, with Fonseca's side losing three of their last four games. Recently, the teenage forward has found himself in the crosshairs of pundits and fans alike, facing accusations of selfishness on the ball and poor decision-making in the final third.
Fonseca slams 'unfair' expectations
With the pressure mounting, Fonseca has stepped in to shield his young star from the growing backlash. Following a 1-1 draw against Paris FC on Sunday, where Endrick failed to make an impact as a substitute, Fonseca was quick to remind critics of the player's age and previous lack of competitive action.
“He is only 19; you expect a lot from him. Endrick spent over a year without playing, and now he is playing almost every match,” Fonseca told reporters. The manager clearly feels that the weight of expectation is becoming excessive: “When he scores, the evaluation is very positive, but when he doesn’t score, [the criticism] is very heavy and unfair.”
Tactical adjustments and learning curves
Fonseca admitted there has been a learning curve as Endrick adapts to playing on the right wing. “He played on the right when he arrived, but it was hard to make him understand the best option when going in behind. He always wants the ball, but we also want him to go in behind,” the manager explained.
As the French season heads into its final stages, the pressure remains high. For now, Endrick has the full backing of his manager, who is determined to ensure that "unfair" tags do not hinder his long-term growth.
