Patrick's perfect start! Dorgu grabs assist and clean sheet on dream Champions League debut

Patrick Dorgu enjoyed a memorable UEFA Champions League debut as Manchester United swept aside Azerbaijani side Sabah 4-0 at Old Trafford. Deputising at left-back in place of the resting Luke Shaw, the young full-back delivered an accomplished display at both ends of the pitch.

Dorgu made an immediate impact by setting up Matheus Cunha for the opening goal with a precise near-post cross.

Further strikes from Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko, and Lisandro Martinez completed a routine victory for the Red Devils.