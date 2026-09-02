Pato reveals: "I met Del Piero by knocking on his door without warning him. Here's how it went"

Alexandre Pato, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, has backed AC Milan to win the Serie A title. He also shared an anecdote about how he became friends with Alessandro Del Piero.





On Del Piero

"I have always admired him a lot and one day, just after I arrived in Italy, I went to Turin with a friend to meet him. I knew where he lived and I knocked on his door".





Really? Without telling him first?

"Yes, that's how it happened. I said to him: 'I came because I really wanted to meet you.' And he was really kind: he invited me in, we spoke for a long time and then we went out for dinner. He also paid the bill (laughs, ed.)".



