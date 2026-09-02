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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Pato reveals: "I met Del Piero by knocking on his door without warning him. Here's how it went"

AC Milan
A. Pato
Serie A

The Brazilian, formerly of AC Milan, believes AC Milan can fight for the Serie A title: "Enough Inter!"

Alexandre Pato, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, has backed AC Milan to win the Serie A title. He also shared an anecdote about how he became friends with Alessandro Del Piero.


On Del Piero

"I have always admired him a lot and one day, just after I arrived in Italy, I went to Turin with a friend to meet him. I knew where he lived and I knocked on his door".


Really? Without telling him first?

"Yes, that's how it happened. I said to him: 'I came because I really wanted to meet you.' And he was really kind: he invited me in, we spoke for a long time and then we went out for dinner. He also paid the bill (laughs, ed.)".


  • On AC Milan and the Serie A title

    "For me, Inter and AC Milan are always among the favourites. In the Serie A title race, I'd also keep an eye on Napoli because they have a good squad. Inter have celebrated a lot in these years and I commented for SBT (a Brazilian TV channel, ed.) on two Champions League finals in which they were involved. Now enough of Inter! (laughs, ed.) As soon as possible, I hope it will be AC Milan who reach the Champions League final".


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