Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Comotto Milan prima magliaGetty Images

Translated by

Parma, not only Camarda: enquiries with AC Milan also for the young gem Comotto

AC Milan
Parma Calcio 1913

Parma are very interested in AC Milan’s Christian Comotto: exploratory enquiry

He is currently at AC Milan's training camp, fresh from an agreement over a renewal until 2031, but his future is still unwritten. Camarda is one of the names Parma are considering internally, along with his friend Christian Comotto. In recent days Federico Cherubini has sounded out the availability of both with their agent Giuseppe Riso.

  • Concrete interest

    AC Milan are pushing hard, with one eye firmly on the future, on Comotto and Camarda, and have underlined that by renewing both contracts until 2031: the only realistic solution would be a temporary move. Parma hold a concrete interest in the midfielder, who has returned from his loan spell at Spezia, and are waiting for signals from via Aldo Rossi.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Club Friendlies
Celtic crest
Celtic
CEL
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Club Friendlies
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Trento crest
Trento
TRE