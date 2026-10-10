Gilardino continued, as reported by FcInter1908: "Lontani can become a great central midfielder, he has a burst of pace: he also has the legs to defend. We have plenty of numbers up front. Bernabè can play as a central midfielder or as a deep-lying playmaker: he has played many roles and has great qualities. I tried him as a playmaker, but he can play in several positions."





He added: "We have been working with this attitude for ten days, it is not easy to give the team an identity quickly: there were good signs in such a heavy defeat. There is disappointment, but this is the path: we have to grow and understand the moments. Today, at times, we did it well and at other times less well."



