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CM Grafica Juventus Kolo Muani Woltemade 16 9 nuovaGetty Images/Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Padovano: "Juventus, here is how I see Kolo Muani and Woltemade"

Juventus
N. Woltemade
R. Kolo Muani

Michele Padovano, the former Juventus striker, has given his verdict on the current Juve side, especially Luciano Spalletti's choices in the Bianconeri attack. Speaking to La Stampa, the former forward, born in 1966, said: "I agree with what Spalletti said at the end of the match against AC Milan, I’m on Kolo Muani’s bandwagon too, because he already played six months in Turin and that spell was extremely positive. Unfortunately he was not clinical in taking the chances he had, but I am certain he will get off the mark. Personally, I am convinced we need to be patient; at the end of the season we will take stock."

  • He added: "Woltemade? I think he and the Frenchman can play together, I see them as complementary. The former Newcastle man could drop in behind the striker because technically he is very strong and has great vision, he could provide plenty of assists for Kolo Muani."


    Padovano spent two and a half years at Juventus, from July 1985 to November 1997, making 63 appearances, scoring 18 goals and winning one Serie A title, two Italian Super Cups, one Champions League, one Intercontinental Cup and one European Super Cup.


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