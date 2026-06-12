Ousmane Dembele blasts 'very unfair' Kylian Mbappe treatment and hails France team-mate as 'wonderful' person

Speaking to Marca, Dembele argued that Mbappe is judged by a different standard from other players. He suggested that criticism often goes beyond football and that minor aspects of the striker's behaviour are frequently turned into talking points.

"They've been very unfair to him," Dembele said. "They go a bit overboard with the criticism of Kylian because he's an incredible player. A great person off the field, because I've known him for a long time. Sometimes they go too far with the criticism just because it's Kylian Mbappe.

"They shouldn't be so hard on him. Whether he ties his shoelaces, whether he doesn't tie them, whether he pulls up his socks, whether he doesn't put them on... It's too much. Because he's still a human being and a player of exceptional quality."