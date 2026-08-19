Lois Openda, on target last night for Lyon in the first leg of the Champions League qualifiers, which the French side drew 1-1 away to Fenerbahce, left Juventus on 28 July. Here is the Bianconeri club's statement confirming the straight loan to OL, with no option to buy:
"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announce that they have reached an agreement with Olympique Lyonnais for the temporary transfer, until 30 June 2027, of the registration rights of player Lois Openda, for a consideration of €3.5 million".