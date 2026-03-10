Open VAR on Milan-Inter and Carlos Augusto's "goal". Doveri: "I blew the whistle an hour earlier," Tonolini: "It would have been disallowed anyway."

It wasn't just Samuele Ricci's handball and Inter's protests over the failure to award a penalty in the final minutes of the derby against Milan. The Milan derby also featured another incident that caused controversy among Inter fans: we are talking about the corner kick that led to referee Doveri blowing his whistle before Carlos Augusto scored the equaliser.

On Open VAR, on DAZN, the incident was assessed and considered by CAN member Mauro Tonolini, who pointed out that the goal would have been disallowed anyway. But let's take a closer look at what happened.