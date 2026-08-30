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Mohamed Mansi

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On video: Inter overcome the Cagliari trap, and Napoli suffer a bitter defeat

Cagliari vs Inter
Cagliari
Inter
Serie A
SSC Napoli vs Como
SSC Napoli
Como
Lazio vs Genoa
Lazio
Genoa
Italy

Inter Milan claimed a valuable away win over Cagliari, one goal to nil, on Sunday evening in the second round of the Italian league.

Hakan Calhanoglu struck the game's only goal in the ninth minute. That took the defending champions to 6 points at the top, while Cagliari stayed on 3 points in 13th place.

The website Football Italia reviewed the main highlights of a match in which Inter needed just 9 minutes to break the deadlock. Nicolo Barella cut inside from the right and delivered a cross to Calhanoglu, who struck it first time with his right foot from outside the penalty area and sent it accurately into the bottom corner.

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Lautaro Martinez turned well and fired a shot past the post, while Manuel Akanji rose to a Federico Dimarco free-kick but headed it wide of the far post.

Elia Caprile kept the result intact. He saved a rocket from Barella, then intervened superbly again to tip a powerful Dimarco effort over the bar.

Early in the second half, Caprile had to get down quickly to clear Esposito's shot off the line following another Barella pass. Cagliari then began to regain the initiative as the match reached the 60th minute.

Curtis Jones made his first appearance for Inter, and Jon Stones also came off the bench. Alessandro Bastoni failed to keep his shot on target after a cross from Dimarco.

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  • SSC Napoli v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Napoli fall at home to Como

    In the same round, Napoli slumped at home in front of their own fans, losing 2-1 to Como.

    Martin Baturina put the visitors ahead in the 17th minute. Rasmus Hojlund hauled Napoli level in the 30th.

    Four minutes later, Anastasios Douvikas restored Como's lead.

    The win lifted Como to 4 points in sixth place, while Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli stayed frozen on 3 points in tenth.

    Elsewhere in the round, Lazio saw off visitors Genoa thanks to Davide Frattesi's 25th-minute goal.

    Victory took Lazio to 6 points in fourth place. Genoa remain pointless in 16th.

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