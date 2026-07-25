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FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

On the brink of collapse: Perez loses patience with Vinicius

FEATURES
LaLiga
Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
Y. Diomande
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Brazil

A year ago, circles close to Real Madrid were treating the renewal of Vinicius Junior's contract as a done deal.

That confidence surprised those close to the Brazilian star, who knew exactly how big the demands were that Vinicius was placing on Real Madrid.

Twelve months on, the picture has changed completely. The Brazilian winger has entered the final year of his contract without a renewal agreement. The two sides have drifted a long way apart.

According to "Sport", Real Madrid will not accept the 15 million euro signing bonus that Vinicius is demanding.

The club are sending a clear message about their transfer-market intentions by moving to sign Yan Diomande, the Leipzig winger who shares the same agency as Vinicius.

As it happens, Vinicius shares the agency "Roc Nation" with Diomande, whom Real Madrid are on the verge of signing for 120 million euros. Florentino Perez had already flagged that figure during his election campaign.

"Roc Nation" are expected in Madrid on Monday, the day after tomorrow, to finalise the official procedures for the Ivorian forward's move to the Spanish club. The Vinicius file, meanwhile, remains open, at a time of major changes within Real Madrid.

  • Vinícius JúniorGetty Images

    Arsenal want to sign Vinicius

    A fresh twist emerged on Saturday. According to The Athletic, Arsenal are weighing up a move for Vinicius, convinced that talks between the player and Real Madrid have hit a dead end.

    Vinicius joined Real Madrid in 2018 for just over 60 million euros. 

    He has insisted publicly, time and again, that he wants to stay. Yet his future now hangs by a thread, one Florentino Perez may cut if the player refuses to soften his demands.

    Things are far from simple at Real Madrid, who are juggling several deals at once. They want to wrap up the signings of Diomande and Rodri as quickly as they can.

    Diomande hands the team a natural right winger, while Rodri gives Jose Mourinho a player capable of being "a tactical system in his own right".

    Sources close to the Portuguese coach confirm the Ivorian will be the first deal over the line, not least because he is versatile enough to play on either flank. Mourinho's staff watched him closely during the World Cup.

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  • Vinícius JúniorPierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP

    An agreement on the brink of collapse

    Vinícius is set to return to Madrid next week alongside his agent after his summer holiday, with his future still up in the air.

    The winger had endured huge disappointment after Brazil's exit from the World Cup against Norway, a tournament that saw him enter the final year of his contract with Real Madrid.

    That situation is causing serious concern at the club. It opens the door to a scenario Real Madrid cannot accept: losing one of their most important players of recent years for free.

    The tug of war between the two parties goes back a long way. The first serious attempts came in the summer of 2024, after Real Madrid won the Champions League. 

    Contacts then picked up pace following the Ballon d'Or ceremony, especially once interest arrived from Saudi Arabia, which developed into an official meeting.

    Vinícius has not been the same since losing the Ballon d'Or to Rodri. Ironically, Rodri himself may head to Madrid from the Premier League, just as England emerges as a possible destination for the Brazilian star.

  • The real dispute comes down to money

    Money sits at the heart of the standoff between Real Madrid and the player's camp. Vinicius's representatives want a loyalty bonus of 15 million euros, payable once he sees out his new deal, on top of a salary close to Kylian Mbappe's and estimated at around 30 million euros a season.

    Vinicius has just turned 26. His camp see this as the perfect moment to land the biggest contract of his career, even though his level has dipped since Mbappe arrived at the club.

    Fail to agree a renewal, and Madrid intend to cash in. Arsenal became the first Premier League side to make a serious move, weighing up an offer that could reach 160 million euros.

    That deal would also knock out one of Barcelona's chief rivals in the chase for Julian Alvarez.

    With the moves for Diomande and Rodri close to completion and Vinicius's future still up in the air, Real Madrid could be facing a domino effect on and off the pitch. Europe's biggest clubs are watching every move.

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