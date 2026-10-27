Fresh fitness setback for Como winger Jayden Addai. He came on in the 58th minute of the 3-1 win over Torino but asked Fabregas to take him off in the 78th. Fabregas immediately sent on Samuele Ricci in his place.
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On in the 58th minute, off in the 78th: what happened to Como’s Addai?
According to SOS Fanta, Addai told Fabregas he had felt discomfort, with a muscle problem likely. Routine checks will establish the extent of the problem in the coming hours.
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