Omari Hutchinson set for AC Milan medical as Nottingham Forest loan move with buy option nears completion

The 22-year-old winger has already touched down at Linate Airport, signalling the final stages of a high-profile switch from the Premier League to Serie A. Milan have moved swiftly to secure the former Chelsea and Arsenal academy prospect, who is expected to undergo his medical examinations at La Madonnina clinic on Monday.

According to The Athletic, The deal is structured as a paid loan, reportedly worth €4 million, which includes a non-mandatory purchase option set at €40m.

New AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim is believed to be a driving force behind the pursuit. Amorim, who is well-acquainted with Hutchinson’s profile from his tenure at Manchester United, believes the winger’s creative output will flourish within a more ball-dominant system at San Siro.