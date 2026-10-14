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Olivier Giroud opens up on 'special' Emirates return despite Arsenal thrashing Lille
A hero's welcome in North London
The 40-year-old forward made his return to North London on Tuesday night as Lille faced the Gunners in a high-stakes Champions League encounter. Although he started on the bench, his introduction in the 78th minute sparked a wave of nostalgic applause from the home crowd, proving that his contributions to the club are still held in high regard. During his five-and-a-half-year stint at the club between 2012 and 2018, Giroud established himself as a reliable goalscorer and a fan favourite.
His return was marked by a poignant atmosphere that transcended the competitive nature of the game. Reflecting on the reception after the final whistle, the veteran striker admitted he was deeply touched by the environment inside the stadium. "The fans were great tonight. Those from Lille, who sang my famous song. Those from Arsenal too, of course. I took the time to do a little lap of the stadium, it was great," he told Canal+, as quoted by Foot Mercato.
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Unforgettable emotions for the veteran
The evening was clearly a journey down memory lane for the former France international, who helped Arsenal end their trophy drought with multiple FA Cup triumphs during his tenure. Giroud appeared to relish every moment of his brief cameo, acknowledging the respect shown by a crowd that once cheered his every touch. The striker highlighted the specific culture of English football fans and their ability to remember former servants with such warmth.
Speaking about the sentimental value of the night, he noted that the experience left a lasting impression on him. "It was a great feeling, with special emotions. I spent five and a half years here, they haven't forgotten me. That's what's beautiful about the English," the Lille forward continued.
Bitter result on a sweet night
Despite the individual joy of the occasion, the competitive side of Giroud was left wanting more from the collective performance. Lille were soundly beaten 3-0 by a dominant Arsenal side, a result that leaves the Ligue 1 outfit with plenty of work to do in their European campaign. The Gunners showed no mercy to their former player on the pitch, controlling the tempo and ensuring that the Frenchman's return did not include a consolation goal or a late comeback.
The veteran striker did not hide his disappointment regarding the scoreline, acknowledging that while the personal reunion was successful, the sporting outcome was far from ideal. "I would have preferred us to get something tonight, but I am happy with this reunion with my former club," Giroud admitted.
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Legacy of a Gunners legend
This appearance marked Giroud's second outing in this season's Champions League, as he continues to defy age in the twilight of his career. While he could not change the trajectory of the match in his limited time on the pitch, his presence served as a reminder of his enduring class. He remains one of the most prolific strikers in Arsenal's modern history, and his status as a cult hero seems firmly secured regardless of the shirts he has worn since leaving. As Lille turn their attention back to domestic duties and their remaining European fixtures, Giroud will likely cherish the memories of this specific trip to London.
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