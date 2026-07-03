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‘Not a marriage made in heaven’ - How Oliver Glasner’s reign at Nottingham Forest alongside Evangelos Marinakis will be measured as Stan Collymore reacts to more change at the City Ground
Nottingham Forest worked under four managers in the 2025-26 season
Forest famously worked under the guidance of four different head coaches during the 2025-26 campaign. Nuno Espirito Santo started that season in the dugout and Vitor Pereira finished it, with Ange Postecoglou lasting just 39 days at the helm and Sean Dyche 25 games.
Pereira steered a course to Premier League safety, and the Europa League semi-finals, but saw a termination clause in his contract triggered a matter of minutes before it expired on June 30.
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Ex-Palace boss Glasner inheriting reins at the City Ground
With pre-season fast approaching, Forest are understandably keen to welcome a new man through the doors as quickly as possible. Former Crystal Palace boss Glasner appears set to take the reins. He walked away from Selhurst Park with FA Cup, Community Shield and Conference triumphs to his name.
He was linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea when announcing that he would be leaving south London, but has ended up at the City Ground. Does he view Forest as a stepping stone, with the Reds set to find themselves in the market for another new manager before too long, and can he deliver on Marinakis' remit?
How long will Glasner last while working with Marinakis?
When those questions were put to Collymore, the former Forest striker - speaking in association with BetGoodwin - told GOAL of another new era being ushered in on Trentside: “I think that when you work for Mr Marinakis, you are judging your tenure at best in long months, 24 months rather than three, four, five years.
“Glasner has been very outspoken at Crystal Palace as to what he wants and his expectations, so it would be out of character for both men to not continue in the same form of Glasner being outspoken and Marinakis being finger on the trigger if things don’t go as he wanted them to.
“You only have to look at the Vitor Pereira situation, where there were lots of rumours that they were going to give him a longer term deal and they were happy with what he was doing, and they're just giving him the flick just like that.
“I can see why Forest would have gone for him [Glasner] - he's a winner, he's won things wherever he's gone. I can see why he would go there - it's a big club with a real opportunity to move forward and potentially win Forest's first silverware for a number of years.
“But I don't think this one is going to be measured in years, I think this is going to be measured in, well maybe a couple of years. Max two years I'll give the relationship because if he does well and he gets two years into a contract, he's going to want, and I'm talking about Glasner, certain reassurances, certain players, certain control and that would mean butting heads with a potential director of football or the owner.
“And if he doesn't get the kind of results that Marinakis expects, which I'd imagine would be the remittance you've got to get us into the European positions and you've got to win us a trophy like you did at Crystal Palace, if that doesn't happen then he will be given the flick.
“So it's not a marriage made in heaven and it remains to be seen how long he lasts, but very good manager and if given the time, the resources and the confidence that he's going to be there for longer than months, then I think he could be really successful for the club.”
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Transfer market: Forest have money to spend after Anderson sale
Glasner will have money to spend when settled into the warmest of hot seats, with Forest’s bank balance being bolstered by the record-breaking sale of England international midfielder Elliot Anderson to Manchester City.
He will have targets in mind, and Marinakis has always made a point of backing whoever is calling tactical shots from the touchline. Funds will be invested while chasing the collective dream - as ambitious plans are drawn up on and off the field - but it remains to be seen whether a working relationship that has excited the Forest fan base can turn potential into something more tangible.
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