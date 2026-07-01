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Oliver Glasner on his way back! Ex-Crystal Palace boss set for Premier League return as Nottingham Forest make another change in manager
Glasner steps in after late Pereira exit
According to a report from The Telegraph, Forest are set to appoint Glasner following the surprise departure of Pereira, who was hired in February on an 18-month deal and successfully steered Forest to Premier League safety following the dismissal of Sean Dyche.
However, owner Evangelos Marinakis and the club hierarchy were disappointed by the Europa League semi-final exit to Aston Villa, prompting them to make another bold managerial change. Glasner will now become the 11th permanent manager since Marinakis bought the club in May 2017.
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A revolving door at the City Ground
The arrival of Glasner adds to a remarkable turnover of head coaches at Forest over the past year. Since Nuno Espirito Santo was dismissed last September, the club have gone through a staggering number of managers. Ange Postecoglou was employed but sacked after just 39 days in charge, before Dyche and then Pereira took their turns in the hot seat.
Despite the constant upheaval, Marinakis remains extremely ambitious and has invested heavily in the squad. Forest have established themselves in the top flight since their promotion, achieving a high of a seventh-placed finish under Nuno. Now, the club have turned to Glasner, who was considered by Manchester United and Chelsea before joining Forest.
“Although this decision came as a complete surprise to me and without any warning, I fully respect the club’s right to make the decisions it believes are best for its future," Pereira said after his sacking this week.
“Naturally, I am disappointed and saddened. I truly believed in what we were building together, and I leave with a sense of pride in everything we achieved over the past months."
Bad blood and previous European success
Glasner left Crystal Palace at the end of last season as the most successful manager in their history. The Austrian ran down his contract and turned down offers to stay after an extraordinary two-year spell that yielded the UEFA Conference League, the FA Cup, and the Community Shield.
His appointment at Forest is likely to go down badly at Selhurst Park. Palace and Forest fell out dramatically last season over European qualification. Palace won the FA Cup but were demoted to the Conference League due to UEFA multi-club ownership rules, allowing Forest to take their Europa League spot. There is a lot of bad blood between the two sides as a result of that switch.
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What's next for Nottingham Forest?
Glasner will now take charge of Forest as they prepare for the new Premier League campaign. The Austrian must quickly instil his tactical vision and unite a squad that has experienced significant managerial instability. With heavy backing from the owners, Glasner is expected to push for domestic success and another European qualification, proving he can replicate his previous triumphs at his new club.