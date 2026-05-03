Oliver Baumann looked shaky on three separate occasions against VfB Stuttgart, while Alexander Nübel is putting himself "in a very good position" for the World Cup

"Alex has put himself in a very good position for the World Cup," VfB sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth said, "He made some incredible saves and saved us a point." While Nübel played a key role in the Swabians' fortunate draw in the Baden-Württemberg derby for a Champions League spot, Baumann had an off day.

"I definitely should have saved that one," Baumann told Sky, referring to Chris Führich's 20th-minute opener from a tight angle. In fact, the 35-year-old, recently installed as Germany's number one for the World Cup finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada (11 June–19 July), looked uncomfortable on all three goals he conceded.