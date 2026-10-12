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Torino FC v Udinese Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Okoye’s disaster lifts Torino: 2-1 against Udinese, who suffer a fourth straight defeat. Alaba makes his debut

Torino vs Udinese
Torino
Udinese
Serie A

Follow the third round of Serie A LIVE with us.

Serie A, matchday 6

Torino-Udinese 2-1

Scorers: 37' Braganca (T), 43' Ekkelenkamp (U), 67' Kulenovic (T)


At the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, at 8.45pm,Torino faced Udinese in the late fixture that closed the sixth round of Serie A. Ignazio Abate's Torino edged it 2-1. Braganca opened the scoring, Ekkelenkamp equalised and Kulenovic struck after Okoye made a glaring error, coming out and colliding with Bertola. Torino have seven points from two wins, one draw and three defeats. Kosta Runjaic's Udinese have lost four in a row after an encouraging start. David Alaaba made his debut for the visitors, but it ended in defeat.

  • Goals and highlights:

    67' - Torino double their lead as Kulenovic punishes Okoye's disaster! Vlasic crosses from the right side of the attacking third. Udinese goalkeeper Okoye rushes out inexplicably and collides with Bertola. The ball ricochets to the Croatian, who slots into the empty net to make it 2-1.


    43' - Ekkelenkamp equalises for Udinese! After Solet starts the move, Ebosse receives the ball and finds the former Ajax player. His first shot is blocked, but his second, a low left-footed drive, leaves a slow Perri with no chance. It's 1-1.


    37' - Braganca breaks the deadlock for Torino! A free-kick from the left finds Che Adams, whose acrobatic effort on the turn hits the post. The Portuguese player reacts quickest to the rebound and prods home his first Serie A goal to put Torino ahead.

  • The match details:

    Torino-Udinese 2-1

    Scorers: 37' Braganca (T), 43' Ekkelenkamp (U), 67' Kulenovic (T)


    TORINO (3-4-1-2): Perri; Comuzzo, Coco, Rodriguez (Ismajli from 46'); Belghali, Bragança (Ilkhan from 54', Gineitis from 77), Mandragora, Cacciamani; Oristanio (Vlasic from 54'); Adams (Kulenovic from 65'), Simeone. Manager: Abate


    UDINESE (3-4-2-1): Okoye; Abankwah (Bertola from 60'), Solet, Ebosse; Vojvoda (Alaba from 72'), Karlstrom, Zarraga (Jovanovic from 72'), Kamara (Arizala from 81'); Ekkelenkamp, Chakvetadze; Gomez (Davies from 72'). Manager: Runjaic


    Booked: Bertola (U)

    Sent off: -

    Assists: -

    Referee: Crezzini



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Serie A
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