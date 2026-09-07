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FBL-WC-U20-2025-MAR-FRAAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Officially: an unprecedented deal from the Moroccan league to the Premier League

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Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town
Premier League
Union Touarga Sport
Union Touarga
T. Majni
Morocco
England

A versatile defender

Crystal Palace pulled off an "unprecedented" deal out of the Moroccan league on Monday evening.

The London club confirmed the move in an official statement on its website: "The Crystal Palace Academy is pleased to confirm the signing of Moroccan player Taha Majni from the Moroccan club Union Touarga."

What makes it a first? The 18-year-old "became the first player to move directly from the Moroccan league to a Premier League club".



  • Taha Mejni: a promising start for Morocco's gem

    Mejni came up through the youth ranks at Ittihad Touarga before making his first appearance with the senior team in June 2025, when he featured in their Excellence Cup semi-final win over Wydad Fez.

    The English club said he is "a versatile player capable of playing at centre-back or right-back, and has featured in 17 matches for the senior team of his Moroccan club, 15 of them last season, including 13 as a starter. He was also part of Morocco's historic Under-20 World Cup triumph in Chile last year, helping his country win the title for the first time".

    Aged just 17, he was part of the Morocco youth squad that beat Brazil, Spain, France and Argentina on their way to the title. Mejni has since joined Morocco's Under-23 team, playing two internationals in March. That run included a start in the 2-2 draw with the Ivory Coast.

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  • A versatile defender

    The statement continued: "Mejni describes himself as a defender with technical qualities who also enjoys the physical side of the game, and he will now join Darren Powell's Under-21 side to compete in Premier League 2, the Premier League International Cup, and the EFL Trophy."

    Mejni spoke after putting pen to paper: "Crystal Palace is one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and around the world. They have achieved a great deal in recent years, so I am very excited to begin this new adventure with the club."

    Palace academy director Gary Issott echoed that enthusiasm: "Taha enjoyed an excellent 25-26 season and gained valuable experience in the Moroccan first division, and he helped Morocco win the Under-20 World Cup at just 17 years old."

    He signed off: "He is a multi-talented defender who impressed us with his performances, and we believe Crystal Palace is the right environment for him to continue his development. Welcome, Taha!"

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  • A farewell message: "the story continues"

    Taha Majni has said an emotional goodbye to Union Touarga in a message posted on Instagram. "After 5 wonderful years, the time has come for me to begin a new and important chapter in my life," he wrote.

    He added: "I thank the club for its trust in me, for the opportunities it gave me, and for all the memories that helped me grow, both on and off the pitch. I also extend my thanks to my coaches for their advice, their patience and their trust, which helped me grow as a player and as a person."

    Turning to his dressing-room bond, he went on: "Many thanks to my team-mates and friends. We shared unforgettable moments, and some of you became like brothers to me."

    Gratitude ran through the rest of his message. "I leave feeling a great deal of gratitude, pride and beautiful memories. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and to those who continue to keep the club's spirit alive every day," he stressed.



    He signed off in style: "Thank you for everything, Ittihad Tanger. I will always be proud to have worn these colours. A new page opens, but the story continues. Forever grateful."

    Read also: The length of his absence is shocking: El Kaabi undergoes successful surgery

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