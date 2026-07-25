The repercussions of the 2026 World Cup were not confined to the pitch. Official figures in the United Kingdom revealed an unprecedented rise in domestic violence incidents and crimes linked to the tournament, with warnings over the role that alcohol consumption played in worsening the crisis.
Domestic violence cases in the United Kingdom hit their highest levels ever during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Reported incidents reached 384, according to figures released by the United Kingdom Football Policing Unit.
English fans had pinned their hopes on manager Thomas Tuchel and captain Harry Kane's team-mates to claim a second World Cup title after 1966. Then Argentina shattered their dreams in the semi-final, leaving the Three Lions to settle for the bronze medal after beating France 6-4.