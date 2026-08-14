Ciro Immobile has officially retired from football. The Campania-born centre-forward, born in 1990, currently with Paris FC, has terminated his contract with the French club and is preparing to call time on his career. Immobile, who spent the best years of his career at Lazio, bows out with 201 goals scored in Serie A, eighth on the all-time list. Paris FC confirmed the news in a post, before his wife Jessica Melena, to whom he has been married since 2014, also did the same.
Translated by
Official, Ciro Immobile retires from football: "Don't be sad for me"
The announcement
The French club announced it themselves in a post on Instagram: "Thank you for your exceptional career, Ciro Immobile. You are a legend." The striker spent the last six months in Ligue 1 after the first part of last season at Bologna, following his departure from Lazio.
The numbers
One of Italy's most prolific strikers of recent years is leaving professional football. At 36, after 201 Serie A goals, Ciro Immobile, who has battled various physical problems in recent years, has decided to retire. During his most recent spell in France, the centre-forward scored 2 goals in 12 matches. He struck 169 goals for Lazio and also hit 36 in a single league season for them. For Italy, he was crowned European champion in 2021.
The future
Immobile said: "It is time to stop. I have loved football. Now I have many plans. It is right that I spend more time with my family. It is difficult but it is the time. It has not been a simple decision, but the time has come to spend more time with my family, who have always followed me everywhere and to whom I owe giving back what they have given me. Do not be sad for me, I have many plans for the future".
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting