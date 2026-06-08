According to a report in kicker, FCB regards the rising number of muscle injuries among young players from its own academy as an "obvious problem".
Translated by
"Obvious problem": Lennart Karl's injury shock is set to ignite fierce debate at FC Bayern
Having already been sidelined for around a month in the final weeks of the previous season due to a muscle injury, the 18-year-old suffered a torn muscle fibre whilst on international duty with the German national team shortly before the World Cup began. Karl will therefore miss the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.
Because several other young Bayern players on the fringes of the first team—David Santos Daiber (sidelined since mid-March), Guido Della Rovere, Maycon Cardozo and Vincent Manuba—are also dealing with thigh problems, the club no longer views the string of setbacks as mere coincidence, according to kicker.
Karl's latest setback has made the issue "even more pressing" at FCB, reports kicker, and the club now plans an internal review to prevent further injuries.
- Getty Images
Lennart Karl suffered an injury in the final training session before the last World Cup warm-up match.
Having been ruled out of the World Cup, Karl has returned to Germany and immediately begun rehabilitation with FC Bayern's medical team in Munich. "Missing a World Cup at such short notice is, of course, extremely painful, and the news came as a shock to the whole of FC Bayern," sporting director Max Eberl said, voicing sympathy for the highly rated youngster.
Karl suffered the injury on Friday, during the DFB squad's final training session before the last warm-up match against co-hosts the USA (2-1). National team manager Julian Nagelsmann expects the Bayern youngster to be "sidelined for four to six weeks, maybe a little longer". RB Leipzig's Nassan Ouedraogo has been drafted in as his replacement.
The attacking midfielder had reacted to the bitter disappointment on Instagram: "I don't even know where to start, but it just hurts indescribably to have to miss the biggest tournament." Having impressed in the 4-0 penultimate friendly against Finland at the end of May, Karl had been in contention for a starting berth in Germany's World Cup squad; Leroy Sané is now likely to occupy that spot in attack.
Ouedraogo has been drafted into the squad as a late replacement for Karl, bringing the German squad for the 2026 World Cup up to full strength.
Position
Player
Club
Shirt number
Goalkeeper
Oliver Baumann
TSG Hoffenheim
12
Goal
Manuel Neuer
FC Bayern Munich
1
Goalkeeper
Alexander Nübel
VfB Stuttgart
21
Defender
Waldemar Anton
Borussia Dortmund
3
Defender
Nathaniel Brown
Eintracht Frankfurt
18
Defender
Pascal Groß
Brighton & Hove Albion
13
Defender
Joshua Kimmich
FC Bayern Munich
6
Defence
Felix Nmecha
Borussia Dortmund
23
Defender
Aleksandar Pavlovic, FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
5
Defence
David Raum, RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
22
Defence
Antonio Rüdiger, Real Madrid
Real Madrid
2
Defence
Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
15
Defender
Defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller
VfB Stuttgart
16
Defence
Jonathan Tah
FC Bayern Munich
4
Defender
Malick Thiaw
Newcastle United
24
Attack
Nadiem Amiri
Mainz 05
20
Attack
Maximilian Beier, Borussia Dortmund.
Borussia Dortmund
14
Attack
Leon Goretzka
FC Bayern Munich
8
Attack
Kai Havertz
Arsenal
7
Attack
Assan Ouedraogo
RB Leipzig
25
Attack
Jamie Leweling
VfB Stuttgart
9
Attack
Jamal Musiala, FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
10
Attack
Leroy Sané
Galatasaray Istanbul
19
Forward
Deniz Undav
VfB Stuttgart
26
Attack
Florian Wirtz
Liverpool FC
17
Attack
Nick Woltemade
Newcastle United
11