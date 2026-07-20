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Celia Balf

NWSL Power Rankings: Lindsey Heaps and Sam Kerr shine as Spirit impress and Gotham make a statement at Citi Field

NWSL
S. Kerr
L. Heaps

Gotham dazzled at Citi Field, Lindsey Heaps and Denver Summit shocked Portland, and GOAL ranks all 16 NWSL teams in this week's Power Rankings.

The National Women's Soccer League landscape shifted in a big way over the weekend, with the race for the Shield and a playoff spot tightening. The Washington Spirit emerged as the league's new frontrunner after a 2-1 road win over Boston Legacy FC, jumping into first place and passing the San Diego Wave for the top spot.

The San Diego Wave played the Kansas City Current to a 2-2 draw, earning only one point and dropping into third place in the league standings.

Gotham FC had a historic week, becoming the first women's professional sports team to play at the iconic Citi Field in Queens, New York. To make the occasion even more memorable, Australian international and one of the world's best strikers Sam Kerr stepped onto the pitch for Gotham for the first time since her return to the league. Gotham beat the Spirit 1-0 on Wednesday in the Queens Classic and then earned three more points to finish the week by defeating Seattle Reign 3-2 on Saturday.

More stars made their NWSL return over the weekend, with Denver Summit welcoming Lindsey Heaps to the field for the first time all season. Heaps signed with the Summit, one of the NWSL's expansion teams this year, but only recently made her mark in Denver because she was finishing her duties overseas with Olympique Lyonnais. On Saturday, she made her debut for the Summit and helped the team come from behind to defeat the Portland Thorns 2-1.

As Matchweek 13 came to a close, one theme was unmistakable: Anything can happen. With the standings continuing to tighten and momentum shifting from week to week, it's tough to predict who will come away with the Shield.

With Kerr and Heaps officially back in the NWSL, GOAL ranks all 16 teams...

  • Alyssa Naeher, Chicago StarsGetty Images

    Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 15
    Result: Lost 2-0 vs. Angel City
    Ramifications: Chicago's struggles continued as another defeat left the Stars searching for answers. Defensive lapses and an inability to consistently create scoring chances have kept them near the bottom of the table, if not at the bottom.

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  • Racing LouisvilleGetty Images

    Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 16
    Result: 1-1 draw vs. Houston Dash
    Ramifications: Racing Louisville's difficult season continued, with only one point from an otherwise winnable match. Racing Louisville are in last place with just two wins and only 8 points.

  • Boston LegacyGetty Images

    Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 14
    Result: Lost 2-1 vs. Washington Spirit
    Ramifications: Boston pushed the league leaders but ultimately couldn't secure a statement result at home. While the performance showed the expansion side can compete with top teams, missed opportunities left Boston still searching for the signature win that could elevate their playoff credentials.

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  • Malia Berkely, Houston DashGetty Images

    Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 12
    Result: 1-1 draw vs. Racing Louisville
    Ramifications: Houston capitalized enough on a favorable matchup, collecting a point against the league's last-place team. While the Dash still have work to do, they didn't lose any ground this weekend.

  • Bia Zaneratto, Kansas City CurrentGetty Images

    Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 10
    Result: 2-2 draw vs. San Diego Wave
    Ramifications: The Kansas City Current were fueled by the one and only Temwa Chawinga, while Croix Bethune also got them on the scoresheet in a 2-2 draw with the Wave. A point is a point, but the Current will be looking to climb the standings as they currently sit in sixth place.

  • Lindsey Heaps, Denver SummitNWSL

    Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 13
    Result: Won 2-1 vs. Portland Thorns
    Ramifications: Denver continue to establish themselves as more than just an expansion success story. A victory over Portland further strengthens their playoff resume and reinforces that the Summit are capable of matching established contenders in big moments, especially now that Heaps is in the mix.

  • Seattle Reign FCScoreplay

    Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 8
    Result: Lost 3-2 vs. Gotham FC
    Ramifications: The Reign put up a good fight against Gotham on Saturday, scoring two goals early in the first half to take a 2-0 lead. Between tough calls and mistakes, the Reign ended up losing 3-2. The Reign have to put together quite a few more wins if they want a playoff berth.

  • Keira Barry Bay FC 2026Bay FC

    Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 11
    Result: Won 3-0 vs. North Carolina Courage
    Ramifications: Bay delivered one of the weekend's most convincing performances, dismantling one of the league's hottest teams. The emphatic victory signals that Bay are beginning to rediscover their early-season form.

  • Marta, Orlando PrideGetty Images

    Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 7
    Result: Lost 1-0 vs. Utah Royals
    Ramifications: Orlando squandered an opportunity to remain atop the standings, falling 1-0 to Utah Royals over the weekend. The Pride failed to capitalize and now face increased pressure as they sit in ninth place in the league standings.

  • Portland ThornsGetty Images

    Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 6
    Result: Lost 2-1 vs. Denver Summit
    Ramifications: Portland's inconsistency resurfaced. The Thorns have struggled to string together positive performances, and another loss to a direct postseason rival makes the climb toward the playoff positions increasingly difficult. Sophia Wilson put the team on the board first with a penalty kick in the first half.

  • Ary Borges, Angel CityGetty

    Angel City

    Prior ranking: 9
    Result: Won 2-0 vs. Chicago Stars
    Ramifications: Angel City are flipping the script after weeks of being winless and dealing with injuries and transfers. Now, the pieces are in place, and they look hard to slow down. A 2-0 win over the Chicago Stars was a big statement and an important road victory. Angel City are in seventh place in the league standings after 13 weeks of NWSL play.

  • Ashley SanchezGetty Images

    North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 5
    Result: Lost 3-0 vs. Bay FC
    Ramifications: North Carolina's momentum came to an abrupt halt. After stringing together impressive performances, the Courage were thoroughly outplayed by Bay FC's young attack.

  • Paige Monaghan Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 4
    Result: Won 1-0 vs. Orlando Pride
    Ramifications: Utah got back to their winning ways by shutting out Orlando. If they can build on this result, Utah could become a dangerous late-season spoiler or even make a playoff push, something the club has never done.

  • Delphine Cascarino San Diego WaveGetty Images

    San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 2
    Result: 2-2 draw vs. Kansas City Current
    Ramifications: San Diego showed resilience by earning a point on the road, but other teams picked up wins that moved them ahead of the Wave.

  • Washington SpiritGetty Images

    Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 1
    Result: Won 2-1 vs. Boston Legacy
    Ramifications: Washington responded exactly how a title contender should after falling to Gotham earlier in the week. The Spirit bounced back with a road victory over Boston to move into first place, proving they can respond after a two-game week.

  • Gotham FCGetty Images

    Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 3
    Result: Won 3-2 vs. Seattle Reign
    Ramifications: Gotham have officially found their rhythm. Consecutive wins over Washington and Seattle have reaffirmed the club as one of the league's top teams, with an attack that is beginning to look like one of the NWSL's most dangerous.