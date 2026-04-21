"Now it's their turn to step up!" Bayern Munich's Max Eberl is also cheering on the FCB women

The men’s team clinched the title on Sunday with a 4-2 (3-1) win over VfB Stuttgart, and the women can secure their own championship on Wednesday at Union Berlin. “It’s simply brilliant and also shows just how strong FC Bayern are,” said Eberl. “It’s just great fun when you have such success as a club and everyone motivates and supports one another.”

Both teams remain on course in the DFB Cup and the Champions League, and the prospect of a double-treble is “extraordinary”, according to Eberl: “I’m not even sure it’s ever happened in European football.”