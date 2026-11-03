Not seen since Barcelona's 8-2 humiliation: Paris renews Spain's Champions League nightmare

Paris Saint-Germain secured a historic 6-0 win over Villarreal in the fourth round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, their biggest ever away win in European competition.

João Neves got the French side up and running in the 9th minute. Paris then pounced on an error from goalkeeper Peter Gulácsi three minutes later, Désiré Doué adding the second, before Senny Mayulu made it three in the 13th minute and Fabián Ruiz struck in the 17th.

Ruiz was back at it after the break, grabbing the fifth in the 50th minute. David Boly then came off the bench and needed only a few minutes to nod home the sixth in the 78th, sealing a crushing win for Luis Enrique's side and a stack of records, some of them unprecedented.

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