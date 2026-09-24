Fabio Pisacane's Cagliari are up near the top of the table, driven in part by the talent and carefree attitude of their youngsters. The Sardinian club have built an intriguing project and are putting several players with bright futures on show: Alessandro Romano is the beacon of the midfield and the most talked-about name, but keep an eye on Paul Mendy too. The Senegalese giant (196 cm tall) is attracting interest from several of the big clubs in our league. AC Milan are among them as well.
Not only Romano: AC Milan are also tracking Cagliari's Mendy for Amorim's attack
Winning choice
Another goal against Atalanta came in Rossoblu's latest 2-1 win in Bergamo for the former Rossoblu Primavera player, who in Serie A has so far scored only against La Dea. Last year he made his first Serie A start and hit a brace against Inter in just 45 minutes. Cagliari won that one too, 3-2 at the Domus. This summer, instead of sending him out on loan to gain experience, Cagliari have put real faith in him, also handing him a starting role while they wait to discover Kevin Carlos and assess M'Bala Nzola's fitness. Fabio Pisacane made the call before anyone else. He has followed him like a footballing father since their Primavera days, and that decision is proving absolutely spot on.
Sponge that absorbs everything
One of Mendy's biggest strengths is how quickly he takes on every message from the more experienced players in the dressing room. The youngster, born in 2007, now manages the tempo and key moments of matches better and contributes more to the team. That is the picture emerging from reports by AC Milan's scouts, who have been tracking him closely over several games. Mendy has the physique, sound technique, works well for the team and knows how to lead the line on his own. He still has plenty to improve, especially in front of goal, but he has the right mentality to go far, and AC Milan are fairly sure of that.
Inter competition
One thing is clear: AC Milan are looking at Mendy as an investment for the future, starting from next season. They will keep a close eye on Cagliari's matches over the coming months before making a final decision. Competition for the player is already fierce too. Among the big Serie A clubs to show concrete interest, there is above all Christian Chivu's Inter.
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