'Not many interventions needed' - Enzo Maresca searches for the missing piece in Manchester City transfer window

Following Guardiola’s historic 10-year reign where he won every possible trophy, Maresca has taken charge at Manchester City. The 46-year-old previously served as Guardiola’s assistant before winning the Championship with Leicester City, and lifting the Conference League and Club World Cup with Chelsea.

According to the Daily Mail, Maresca is now searching for a missing piece to maintain his team's elite standards. After losing the experience of Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Nathan Ake, the manager knows what is required. "Fortunately this is a squad that doesn’t need to do many things," Maresca explained. "At the same time, as we already know the club lost important players in terms of experience like Bernardo, John and Nathan."