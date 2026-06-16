Not just Erling Haaland! Norway's stellar supporting cast can turn World Cup dark horses into genuine challengers

The men charged with picking out Haaland from the wide areas, Norway possess plenty of talent on the wings, even if manager Stale Solbakken might adopt a slightly unconventional approach to attacking from the flanks. More on that later, though.

Expect highly-rated RB Leipzig star Antonio Nusa to start on the left - a tricky 21-year-old who is more than capable of ghosting past his marker and skipping away from challenges. He was very effective in qualifying, providing six goal contributions in as many appearances, including scoring and assisting in the thumping 3-0 win over Italy and netting another in the equally impressive 4-1 rout in the return fixture.

Andreas Schjelderup will likely play second fiddle on the left. Another youngster, the 22-year-old comes into the World Cup off the back of a fine second half of the season under Jose Mourinho at Benfica, during which he delivered a combined 10 goals and assists in the space 14 league games. He also bagged a brace against Real Madrid the in Champions League in January. Schjelderup might not be a guaranteed starter yet, but he has been widely backed to become a superstar.

On the right, Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth is usually shunted out wide despite standing at 6'5" tall, although he will tuck in alongside Haaland when Norway are in possession and attacking the box. He was very handy in qualifying, making eight goal contributions in as many games.

Fulham's Oscar Bobb is another decent option on that side, albeit he has made a slow start to life at Craven Cottage. Meanwhile, ex-AC Milan attacker Jens Petter Hauge has also made the squad despite playing no part in qualifying, courtesy of some impressive displays for Bodo/Glimt - including in their remarkable Champions League victories over Man City and Inter.