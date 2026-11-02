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Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

"Not every club wants him": former Real Madrid star says keeping Vinicius was a mistake

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Real Madrid
Champions League
Valencia vs Real Madrid
Valencia
LaLiga
J. Canizares
Vinicius Junior
Arsenal
Greece
Spain
Brazil
England

"A troublesome young man... and he has completely lost his value"!

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AEK

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04 Nov 2026

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07 Nov 2026

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Santi Cañizares has taken aim at Vinícius Júnior. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper believes the Brazilian's behaviour is hurting the team.

Time and again, Cañizares argues, Vinícius has landed Los Blancos in trouble while dragging the club's image through the mud.

That's why he came out firmly against renewing the player's contract last summer. He hasn't budged since.

Read also: he compared him to a Brazilian wizard: Yamal's father corrects a common mistake about his son and challenges Real Madrid

  • Renewing Vinicius's contract was a mistake

    Cañizares said in comments reported by the website Defensa Central from Cope radio: "Maybe I am the odd one out, but I see the decision as a mistake. For me, renewing Vinicius's contract was a mistake, because the player had completely exhausted his value. And I don't think Arsenal's offer was genuine."

    He added: "I was hoping that Real Madrid would not renew his contract, and that Vinicius would leave for free in the summer of 2027, as he had already exhausted his value, and there would have been no problem with that. I don't see any possibility of selling him to Arsenal, not because of his ability, but because he is a young man with many problems, and not every club wants him."

    He continued: "Besides that, the big clubs care about their image. There is a difference between signing Diomande, known for his character, and signing Vinicius with his character."

    Read also: Mourinho's loophole and the Parisian indicator: Real Madrid's door will not be closed to Hakimi

  • Double error: "He should not play again"

    The former international goalkeeper didn't stop at the decision to renew Vinicius's contract. He turned his fire on the player's continued involvement in matches, calling it an additional mistake.

    He said: "Renewing his contract is a mistake, but playing him in matches is a double mistake. He has exhausted his value, you signed him at a low price, he gave you a good return and won two Champions League titles with you. I hope all deals are this successful, but the matter is now over."

    Signing off, he added: "At the present time, Vinicius offers nothing in terms of the club's image, nor at the level of the group, nor even from a footballing standpoint, and that is why he is no longer useful to me."

    Read also: A toxic environment: Spalletti warns Juventus fans

  • What Real Madrid wants: Vinicius's defensive role

    The website commented after Cañizares's words: "Although Real Madrid may decide to sell Vinicius Junior during the summer transfer window, his lack of playing minutes or the continued decline in his level will make offloading him extremely difficult. For this reason, the Royal Club, regardless of what happens with the player's future, is working to help him regain his confidence and his best physical levels."

    It continued: "José Mourinho is offering Vinicius support and encouragement, with the aim of bringing him back to the level he previously displayed. It remains unknown whether these attempts will succeed, but the player feels the club's backing and appreciates it."

    It concluded: "It is hoped that Vinicius will soon regain his smile and his enjoyment of the game, but he now realises that if he wants to play as a starter, he must commit to constantly tracking back to support Cucurella or Carreras in defensive duties. This is the role currently performed by Diomande, through which he is achieving great success."

    Read also: A brace that overturns Mourinho's plans: Spanish journalist says the bench is Vinicius's place

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Next matches
AEK

AEK

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

VAL

VAL

LaLiga

07 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA