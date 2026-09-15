Solbakken prioritised a trip to England to establish a working relationship with Pep Guardiola’s successor ahead of a vital international period. The Norway boss spent time observing City’s training session before engaging in a 20-minute private meeting with Maresca. The primary focus of the discussion was the welfare and availability of Haaland, who remains the talismanic figure for both club and country. Solbakken expressed his satisfaction with the encounter, noting the importance of building trust early in Maresca's tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

“It was very important,” Solbakken told VG. “We had a very good conversation. We got to know each other a bit. We have had a very good relationship with Guardiola and City during my time as national team coach. It is important with regard to Erling. I got to present myself, we exchanged phone numbers – and we had the first conversation around the fact that Erling is an important man for both. I think it is important that we have met each other to have good communication."