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'I won't let it be swept under the rug' - Norway file formal complaint over Donald Trump's role in Folarin Balogun red card debacle during World Cup
NFF files formal complaint
The NFF is preparing to file a formal complaint against FIFA after US President Trump intervened to have Balogun's red card rescinded in the World Cup round of 32. The controversial decision was taken unilaterally by the chairman of FIFA's disciplinary committee, Mohammad al-Kamali, without consulting the other 17 committee members following a phone call from Trump to Gianni Infantino.
NFF President Klaveness strongly condemned the breach of regulations and insisted the matter would not be ignored. As quoted by Dagbladet, she said: "I won't allow this to be swept under the rug."
- AFP
Klaveness criticises FIFA process
Klaveness believes political interference in overturning Balogun's suspension has damaged the integrity and fundamental rules of global football. She called for complete transparency from FIFA's leadership and urged that the case be formally addressed at an upcoming board meeting: "When you bend a rule in this manner, you put the entire game at risk. It is a major concern for football when fundamental rules are compromised."
She continued: "We know this decision was influenced by external factors and lacked proper process. This matter was so serious and troubling that I hope it can encourage people to step forward and speak out without fear. I will bring it up at a board meeting and discuss it with my board."
US Soccer addresses controversy
On the other hand, US Soccer CEO J.T. Batson defended the White House's involvement in helping overturn Balogun's suspension ahead of their clash against Belgium: "The president is able to do what the President wants to do."
However, Balogun himself admitted that the controversial decision created anxiety among the US squad prior to the match, noting: "My initial reaction was I was happy to be back in the team, but when I kind of started to reflect, I knew it was going to cause a lot of controversy, and I could almost see within my teammates a bit of nerves, because it's something that is so unique."
The forward added that the intense public scrutiny and external pressure proved difficult for the team to ignore: "The closer we got to the game, I tried to just focus as best as I could, but it was difficult. A lot of outside noise, and that's hard to avoid."
- Getty Images Sport
FIFA faces ethics probe
FIFA maintains that its independent Ethics Committee will investigate the circumstances surrounding the overturned suspension amid mounting pressure from member associations, including Norway and Belgium.
Beyond Balogun's disciplinary saga, FIFA's discussions regarding expanding the World Cup to 64 teams look set to deepen tensions with the NFF. Observers now wait to see whether the ethical review can restore credibility to FIFA's governance.
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