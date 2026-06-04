Nobody saw this one coming: Bayer Leverkusen has announced a major coaching surprise

The 42-year-old succeeds Dane Kasper Hjulmand, whose departure had been widely expected in recent weeks. Martínez moves to Leverkusen from French top-flight side FC Toulouse and becomes the second Spaniard to take the helm at the club, following in the footsteps of title-winning coach Xabi Alonso.

"We have given a great deal of thought to which manager is best suited to the next phase of development at Bayer 04," sporting director Simon Rolfes explained. "Carles Martínez has successfully developed numerous young players at Toulouse and moulded an internationally diverse squad into a strong unit."

He has signed a two-year contract. Last term he guided Toulouse to ninth place, and in 2023, as assistant manager, he helped the club lift the cup. "Carles is a manager with clear principles and a modern approach to the game," Rolfes added. "We are convinced that he can provide the right impetus for our sporting future." Martinez's contract in France had expired at the end of the season.