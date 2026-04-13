'You're no longer the kings of Europe!' - Patrice Evra insists Barcelona 'not capable' of Champions League comeback vs Atletico Madrid in savage takedown

Barca are in real danger of crashing out of the Champions League at the last eight stage after suffering a 2-0 home defeat to Atletico last week. Goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth sunk Hansi Flick's side, who played a large portion of the game with ten men after Pau Cubarsi was sent off for a last-man foul late in the first half.

Flick is still confident that Barca can progress, as he said after overseeing their 4-1 derby win over Espanyol in La Liga at the weekend: "We don't need a miracle, we need to play a good game, and we can do that. Anything is possible. Atletico are fantastic, but we have a good team and we are capable of coming back. We want to go through."