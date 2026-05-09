"There is a new generation of players who are very good and have many years ahead of them. If I had to pick one of them, based on his age, his performances so far and his prospects for the future, it would be Lamine," Messi explained at an Adidas event to launch the World Cup advert, which features both Messi and Lamine Yamal. "No doubt about it: for me, he's the best," the Argentine affirmed.
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"No doubt about it": Lionel Messi names the best player of the new generation
Since Messi's involuntary exit in summer 2021, Barça had been hunting for a worthy heir. They believe they have found him in the 18-year-old starlet, already regarded as one of the world's best. In the Ballon d'Or voting, he recently finished second to Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain).
Such is the faith in the youngster that he has already been entrusted with the legendary number ten shirt previously worn by Messi at the Camp Nou.
- Getty Images
Lionel Messi describes his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo as "a healthy sporting rivalry."
At the event, Messi reflected on his glory years at Barça, when the team, especially under Pep Guardiola, engaged in many legendary Clásicos with Real Madrid. Alongside Real star Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi competed for titles and the status of world's best player.
"It was a great sporting rivalry. We fought for everything, as a team and individually too. So people were always comparing us. But our relationship was always good and respectful," Messi said.
"We didn't cross paths much outside of matches and award ceremonies, but when we did, we got on well," he added, referring to CR7.
Lamine Yamal's statistics for the 2025–26 season:
Games: 45 Minutes played: 3,702 minutes played. Goals: Goals: 24 Assists: 18