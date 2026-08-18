Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate

The long-standing debate between Messi and Ronaldo has captured the imagination of supporters and legends alike for nearly two decades. Few players understand individual brilliance quite like former Nigeria international Okocha, renowned for his own effortless flair during spells with Paris Saint-Germain and Bolton Wanderers.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast alongside John Obi Mikel and Chris McHardy, the former Super Eagles captain was asked to settle the rivalry. Without hesitation, Okocha delivered a definitive verdict siding with the Argentine maestro.