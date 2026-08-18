AFP
Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate
Weighing in on the GOAT debate
The long-standing debate between Messi and Ronaldo has captured the imagination of supporters and legends alike for nearly two decades. Few players understand individual brilliance quite like former Nigeria international Okocha, renowned for his own effortless flair during spells with Paris Saint-Germain and Bolton Wanderers.
Speaking on The Obi One Podcast alongside John Obi Mikel and Chris McHardy, the former Super Eagles captain was asked to settle the rivalry. Without hesitation, Okocha delivered a definitive verdict siding with the Argentine maestro.
- Getty Images Sport
Artistic genius versus elite goalscoring
While acknowledging Cristiano Ronaldo's exceptional achievements, Okocha drew a sharp distinction between the Portuguese forward's lethal efficiency and Messi's pure artistry. The Nigerian icon compared Ronaldo's prolific nature to other elite penalty-box operators.
“Messi, Messi. Ronaldo is a special player, but he is for me a goal scorer. He can score 10 million goals. He is a goal scorer. It's like (Erling) Haaland. Haaland is a goal scorer,” Okocha explained.
The natural gift of Messi
Expanding on his assessment, Okocha pointed to Messi's innate connection with the ball as the ultimate differentiator between the two modern greats. He emphasized that the Argentine forward plays with an effortless grace that separates him from hard-earned athletic success.
“But Messi, Messi is on another planet. Messi is an art. Messi was born to play football. He'll get ill if he doesn't play football. He's a genius. I mean, you have to give it to him,” Okocha added.
- AFP
Legacy and future perspectives
Okocha’s insights underline how elite playmakers view the game, valuing intrinsic creativity and freedom of expression above sheer numerical output. Both Messi and Ronaldo continue to define the modern era, but opinions from iconic figures like Okocha keep the debate fiercely alive.
As both legends write the final chapters of their storied careers, evaluations from former greats offer a unique lens on their enduring impact. Fans across the globe will continue to debate their legacies for generations to come.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting