Nicolas Jackson learns length of Bundesliga ban for brutal challenge in Bayern Munich draw with Bayer Leverkusen

The disciplinary fallout from the heated clash between the Bundesliga’s top two has been finalised following a review of the match incidents. In the 41st minute of the encounter on 14 March, Jackson made a reckless lunge on Martin Terrier in the centre circle. While referee Christian Dingert initially brandished a yellow card, he was prompted by the VAR to consult the pitchside monitor, which clearly showed a heavy stamp on Terrier’s ankle. The subsequent red card left the visitors to play more than half the match with ten men, a situation that worsened later when Luis Diaz also saw red for a second bookable offence.