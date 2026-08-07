'I don't want to leave' - Nico Gonzalez shuts down Man City exit rumours

Addressing rumours of a departure from the Etihad Stadium, Nico made it clear that he is settled at City and confident the hierarchy have no intention of selling him. Speaking to reporters, he stated: "I'm happy here. I don't want to leave, and I think the club wants me to stay. I haven't seen anything, but I'm happy here.

"I don't think any player has the position guaranteed for all the matches. Everyone has to work hard. We are one of the best teams in the world, and obviously, there is competition in every position. That is what makes us be in the position that we are, winning so many Premier Leagues and competing for everything."