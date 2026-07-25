Nicky Butt blasts 'ridiculous' Man Utd system as fans have season tickets blocked ahead of new season

Speaking to Paddy Power, Butt did not hold back in his assessment of the system, insisting supporters should be free to pass tickets to people they know if they cannot attend matches.

"I think that system is ridiculous. If you pay for something and you want to give it to somebody else you should be able to," Butt said. "I've done it with my tickets to my son, to his friends. If you've bought your season tickets and you want to give it to six different people who are all your friends or family and you can't use it, what harm is it doing?

"I don't agree with ticket touting at all in any venues. I don't think this can be classed as ticket touting. If you're passing it on to people you know... what if you've got six nephews? It's just crazy. I don't understand it. As long as you're not selling it on and making profit I think it's fine to share."