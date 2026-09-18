'I thank my teammate' - Nick Woltemade hails Nico Gonzalez's penalty gesture as Juventus crush NEC Nijmegen

Woltemade has opened up on the significance of his first goal for the club, acknowledging a selfless gesture from Gonzalez that allowed him to get off the mark. The 24-year-old German forward was handed the ball by Gonzalez when a penalty was awarded, allowing him to convert from the spot and make it 3-0. It was a vital moment for the former Newcastle United man, who had faced scrutiny from the Italian press following his first few appearances in Turin.

The striker was quick to credit his strike partner for the opportunity. "Honestly, you can play as well as you want, but for a striker, scoring is always the most important thing. This will help me settle in and gain self-confidence. I'm very happy and I thank my teammate for leaving me the penalty," Woltemade told Sky Sports Italia.