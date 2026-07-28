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Ahmad Salah

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Neymar no longer enjoys the game: three scenarios that could write the final chapters of his story

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Commercial pressures in the picture: the toughest turning point in the career of Brazil's all-time top scorer

Brazil's exit from the 2026 World Cup has shaken the foundations of international football. It has left behind one of the most astonishing images of recent years, with Neymar Jr caught once again in a whirlwind of uncertainty over whether he will carry on wearing the national team shirt or make a surprise decision.

Carlo Ancelotti's appointment as head coach had generated real optimism. Brazil's campaign proved shocking. A lacklustre display sent them crashing out in the round of 16 at the hands of Norway, and the hopes of the Samba dancers and their captain Neymar went up in smoke. The dream of a sixth title, which has eluded them since 2002, remains alive but out of reach.

  • The toughest turning point in Neymar's career..

    The newspaper Marca said on Tuesday: "According to information revealed by the sports website 'Bitbol', and reported by the journalist Ezequiel Gasca, Neymar is going through the toughest turning point in his football career after leaving the World Cup in tears. The frustration that had built up within him, as a result of his failure to make the desired impact, contributed to the spread of rumours about a sudden end to his career."

    Nowhere did the pain cut deeper than with the Brazilian national team. In statements reported by Globo Esporte and UOL, Neymar left nothing to interpretation before the international press right after the match against Norway: "I tried. Everything started here and ends here. It's over."

    Those words closed the book on the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man's international career. Bitter as the ending was, he waved goodbye to the fans as Brazil's all-time top scorer on 80 goals, having passed the legendary record of the King, Pelé.

    Marca continued: "Beyond his international retirement, the real question revolves around his future with his club Santos. Sources close to him, cited by the Brazilian press, indicate that those around Neymar see him as 'tired of the world of football' and that he is seriously considering the option of retirement."

    His contract with Santos runs until 31 December. A decisive call may force both parties to tear it up early, should Neymar decide to end his football career for good.

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  • 3 very clear scenarios

    The psychological exhaustion and physical suffering have defined this latest chapter, yet many international outlets agree on one thing: the best option for Neymar is to honour the contract he signed. Those around him point to his moral commitment to the club as the decisive factor.

    Marca revealed: "Nevertheless, reports indicate that Neymar is considering three very clear scenarios before deciding his position: continuing with Santos until December, terminating his contract to move to a league with lower competitive demands, or announcing his final retirement.

    Repeated injuries have plagued Neymar in recent years, stripping him of the level he once produced at the very top. Add the scathing criticism from fans after every international setback and his patience finally ran out.

    Speaking a few months ago to the channel Cazé TV, Neymar left the door open to retirement himself. The decision, he said, would come straight from his heart, depending on how he felt after the shock of the World Cup.

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  • Pressure from his father: the sword of commercial obligations

    Behind the scenes at Santos, there is a feeling that Neymar has grown tired of the football routine and wants to retire, but he faces pressure from his father to continue because of his commercial commitments. Some of the club's staff go further, claiming Neymar has become difficult to deal with because of his selfish behaviour, which upsets the players and the technical and administrative staff alike.

    His leadership qualities have come into question too, especially after the altercation he had with Robinho Junior, the son of his former team-mate Robinho, last May.

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  • Santos dressing room awaits the decision

    The Spanish newspaper continued: "At the facilities of the black-and-white club, caution and anticipation prevail regarding Neymar's next steps. The board prefers to respect the sporting mourning of his great personality before delving into a review of the contract's clauses. For their part, Santos fans dream that their greatest player, in their view, in the modern era decides to stay at least until the second half of the year to compete in the domestic and continental tournaments of the season." It concluded: "Regardless of the path Neymar chooses in the coming hours, the impact of his resolve will echo in every corner of the football world. Neymar represents one of the last legends of the golden age of South American football. Time passes quickly, and the fans are waiting impatiently for the official announcement from the Brazilian star. Will this be the end of one of the most talented and controversial careers in modern history?"

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