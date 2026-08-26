Neymar named in Santos squad for Copa do Brasil quarter-final derby against Palmeiras despite synthetic pitch concerns

Santos head coach Cuca previously stressed that any final call on the talismanic forward's availability would involve the entire technical staff. Explaining his cautious stance over the star's participation, Cuca told ESPN Brazil: "I will talk to him and we will make our decisions. With him and the entire squad. We'll determine what is best to do."

Neymar has consistently voiced his disdain for artificial pitches after aggravating an ankle problem against Atletico Mineiro last year, venting on social media: "It's proven, synthetic is absolute s***."

When pressed in the mixed zone regarding his chances of featuring at Palmeiras' home ground, Neymar remarked: "Man, are you already thinking about that? Calm down, there's a game on Sunday. I don't know [if I'll play on synthetic turf]."

That stance aligns with his previous assessment of the venue: "Playing at Allianz, for me, is impossible. Playing on a 7-a-side surface is something that bothers any player, regardless of injuries. Morumbi is very good, and I feel better there. I feel good on that pitch."